Search May Identify Historic Sitka Grave

Attention subsribers
Beginning on Saturday, June 21st, you will need to be a subscriber in order to view the content on this site.
If you are a current subscriber but do not have an account here, you can click here to set up your free account.
If you're not yet a subscriber, click here to subscribe today.
On the salmonberry-covered hill of Marine Street, where the Holy Trinity Church used to be, Reverend Herman Belt of St. Michael’s Cathedral and Bob Sam, longtime cemetery caretaker, are hoping to have discovered the gravesite of Saint Yakov...