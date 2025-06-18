Attention subsribers
 Beginning on Saturday, June 21st, you will need to be a subscriber in order to view the content on this site.
If you are a current subscriber but do not have an account here, you can click here to set up your free account.
If you're not yet a subscriber, click here to subscribe today.
Log in Subscribe

Search May Identify Historic Sitka Grave

CATHY LI Sentinel Staff Writer
Posted 6/18/25

On the salmonberry-covered hill of Marine Street, where the Holy Trinity Church used to be, Reverend Herman Belt of St. Michael’s Cathedral and Bob Sam, longtime cemetery caretaker, are hoping to have discovered the gravesite of Saint Yakov...

This item is available in full to subscribers.

Please log in to continue

Log in

Other items that may interest you

Truck Burns In Morning Fire

Rotary Gets Their Ducks in a Row

STANDING FOR PUBLIC LANDS

Juneau Editor Takes His News to The Web

© Copyright 2025 Daily Sitka Sentinel
Powered by Creative Circle Media Solutions