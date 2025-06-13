Season Opens Sunday In Dungeness Crab Fishery

Posted Friday, June 13, 2025 7:46 pm

Southeast Alaska crabbers are cutting loose from the docks ahead of the 2025/26 commercial Dungeness crab fishery, which opens at 8 a.m. Sunday in waters throughout the region.

Some areas are closed, including smaller pockets near Pelican, Hoonah and Angoon, and larger areas surrounding Tenakee Springs and Juneau, said Fish and Game fishery managers..

The summer Dungeness season for Southeast closes by regulation on Aug. 15, but could close earlier if managers expect the 2025/26 harvest to be less than 2.25 million pounds.

ADF&G will “use catch and effort information from the first seven days of fishing” this week to predict total harvest for the season, the department said. The harvest estimate “will be compared to regulatory thresholds described in the Southeastern Alaska Area Dungeness Crab Fisheries Management Plan [5 AAC 32.146] to determine season length.”

The announcement said fishery participants should expect an advisory announcement by June 29 informing them of the region-wide summer season length.

“The department will be conducting dockside sampling in all major ports,” the announcement said.

Per state regulation, department managers also open a fall/winter season for Dungeness in Southeast.

The total Dungeness harvest was expected to exceed 2.25 million pounds last year, so fishing was open for a full summer season, closing Aug. 15. A full fall/winter season then opened Oct. 1, and closed in most areas on Nov. 30. Districts 1 and 2, and Section 13-B outside of the Sitka Sound remained open through February 28, 2025.

ADF&G data shows that 172 Dungeness fishery permit-holders throughout the region last year harvested 1,064,591 crab totaling 2,233,980 pound. The crabs commanded $3.13 per pound, a good price compared to recent years, per ADF&G data.

Dungeness permit-holders must register their vessel(s) with the department before participating in the fishery. Tenders must also register prior to taking Dungeness crab onboard and may not have any Dungeness crab gear onboard or be used to fish for the crab, per ADF&G.

The department reminds that “handling of soft-shell crabs results in increased discard mortality.”

“Fishers are asked to consult with their buyers on shell hardness criteria before harvesting crab,” ADF&G stated in its announcement.