Select list of winners at the 2025 Tony Awards

NEW YORK (AP) — Here are select winners at the 2025 Tony Awards, in reverse order of announcement.
Natalie Venetia Belcon, “Buena Vista Social Club”
Kara Young, “Purpose”
Jak Malone, “Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical”
Francis Jue, “Yellow Face”
Sarah Snook, “The Picture of Dorian Gray”
“Maybe Happy Ending” (music: Will Aronson, lyrics: Will Aronson and Hue Park)
Paul Tazewell, “Death Becomes Her”
Marg Horwell, “The Picture of Dorian Gray”
Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck, “Buena Vista Social Club”
Will Aronson and Hue Park, “Maybe Happy Ending”
