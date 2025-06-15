Attention subsribers
Senators sign defenseman Lassi Thomson to one-year, two-way contract
Posted 6/15/25
The Ottawa Senators have signed defenseman Lassi Thomson to a one-year, two-way contract for the 2025-26 season, the team announced Sunday. The deal carries an average annual value of $775,000 in the …