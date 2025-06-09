Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gets help in Game 2 as Thunder roll past Pacers to even NBA Finals

Posted Monday, June 9, 2025 12:03 am

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander got some much-needed assistance from his teammates in Game 2 of the NBA Finals, and the Oklahoma City Thunder evened the series against the Indiana Pacers with a 123-107 victory on Sunday night.

Gilgeous-Alexander scored 38 points in Game 1, but his supporting cast couldn't get it going, and Tyrese Haliburton's jumper in the final second gave the Pacers a 111-110 win.

Gilgeous-Alexander had 34 points and eight assists in Game 2 — typical production from the league’s MVP and scoring champion.

Co-stars Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren played more like their usual selves on Sunday and ensured the Pacers had no chance to use their last-second magic. Veteran reserve Alex Caruso had another strong performance and Aaron Wiggins provided a surprise boost in Oklahoma City's first Finals win since 2012.

“I thought everyone played better individually, and I thought we played better collectively,” Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said.

Wiggins, who barely played in Game 1 and scored three points, had 18 in Game 2 and made five 3-pointers. He said the inconsistent minutes are not ideal, but his goal is to help the team.

“It’s the NBA,” he said. “There’s a lot of highs and lows. There’s a lot of other guys going through similar things and guys who have just kind of earned their rights. Understanding that, I’m still blessed to be in the NBA and do what I love. At this level, you can’t take it for granted. Just continuing to stay ready and take advantage of the opportunities I get.”

His performance was a welcome sight for the Thunder.

“He was massive tonight,” Daigneault said. “Went in there with great confidence. Didn’t go until the second quarter and dove right into the game. Great professionalism, great readiness and a huge performance for us in that situation.”

Williams, an All-Star who scored 17 points on 6-for-19 shooting in the opener, followed that with 19 points. He didn't shoot all that well — he made just 5 of 14 field goals, but he made 8 of 9 free throws and put pressure on Indiana's defense.

Holmgren, who scored just six points in the opener, bounced back with 15 points and six rebounds on 6-for-11 shooting. Caruso, the veteran guard who the Thunder picked up in an offseason trade, scored 20 points and was 4 for 8 on 3-pointers.

The Pacers expect Gilgeous-Alexander to score, but they also know they need to do better against Oklahoma City's other players in Game 3 in Indianapolis.

“It’s a matter of slowing him (Gilgeous-Alexander) down and limiting the role players," Pacers center Myles Turner said. “A few of their guys stepped up tonight. I think Wiggins had a great game. Caruso, he did what he had to do. So it’s about limiting their role players and making it tougher on them, at least.”

