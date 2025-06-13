Sheldon Jackson Museum To Showcase Native Artist

Posted Friday, June 13, 2025 7:51 pm

Liz Chikayaasix̂ Morrow is the first artist in this season’s Alaska Native Artist Residency Program at Sheldon Jackson Museum, the Friends of the Sheldon Jackson Museum announced.

She will be in residence June 17- July 3. She will be focusing on a large-scale linoleum relief print and host three events, including a relief printing class, a public steam-roller printing event to create large-scale prints and give two artist talks.

Morrow will give a talk titled “Relief Printing as a Reflection of Traditional Indigenous Carving” 2 p.m. Friday, June 20. She will tell about her relief printing artwork as a reflection of traditional indigenous carving, images of carvings from her family, and her personal experience of being raised in Anchorage but feeling a disconnect from her ancestral heritage. The talk will be in-person and on Zoom. To attend by Zoom, visit www.zoom.com, click join meeting, and input Meeting ID: 897 0022 1449 and Passcode: reflect.

On Wednesday, June 25, Morrow will teach an introduction to relief printing class 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. at the museum and simultaneously on Zoom. Students need to sign up in advance and should acquire some materials prior to the class, the museum said.

Morrow will create works of art using a steamroller and large linoleum blocks 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 28, at 753 Alice Loop Road. The general public is invited to witness the art-making, the museum said. Prints produced at the steam-rolling event will be sold for fundraising purposes for the Friends of SJM during the last week and a half of the artist’s residency. Those wishing to obtain a print can view them at the museum and make a suggested donation (minimum amount set by the artist) via check made out to Friends of Sheldon Jackson Museum.

On Wednesday, July 2, at 2:30 p.m., Morrow will give a Recap Talk about the art she created while in Sitka and her experience as an artist-in-residence. The talk will be held in person at the museum and on Zoom. To access the Zoom meeting, visit www.zoom.com, click join meeting and input meeting ID: 862 1580 0716 and passcode: review.

To view events and details related to the Native Artist Residency Program, visit the Friends of Sheldon Jackson Museum Facebook page or website at https://friendsofsjm.com/calendar/ or the Alaska State Museum website at https://museums.alaska.gov/sheldon_jackson/sjhome.html

Summer hours are 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m, Monday through Friday, except holidays. Summer admission is $9 for adults and $8 for seniors. Visitors 18 and under are admitted free of charge. Assistance is available for visitors with special needs. For information on operations or events, contact the museum by calling 907 747-8981.