Should you let pets sleep next to you? (Does it even matter what the experts say?)

Posted Wednesday, June 11, 2025 9:19 am

It turns out, our furry best friend might be our sleep enemy.

Lots of pet owners let their animals sleep on the bed with them, which usually disrupts sleep. But many would say it’s worth it.

And researchers don't necessarily disagree.

Melissa Milanak, a professor at Medical University of South Carolina specializing in sleep health, said most people at her clinic say their pets disturb them often at night.

“You can’t say that hands down, it’s bad for every single person, but there is a lot out there saying it negatively impacts your sleep,” she said.

Generally speaking, having a pet is good for many people's health. Pets have been shown to lower their humans' stress levels, get them to exercise and more. Many pet owners also say they feel an immeasurable amount of comfort by having their pets close as they sleep.

But dogs’ and cats’ natural sleep cycles aren't the same as those of humans.

Dogs tend to be light sleepers and wake up multiple times at night. Some display instinctual behavior like scratching at bedding, which can prevent deeper phases of sleep even if it doesn’t wake you up.

As many cat owners know, “the zoomies” often happen before they are ready to get out of bed. Cats evolved to hunt in low light, meaning they are particularly active at dusk and dawn.

Milanak also said allergens such as pet dander and microbes brought into the house can affect owners’ breathing, preventing them from getting enough deep sleep.

Brian Chin, a professor of social and health psychology at Trinity College in Connecticut, said his research has found sleeping with pets was associated with poor sleep, “particularly those dimensions of sleep quality and insomnia symptoms.” That’s even accounting for the fact that pet owners may be less inclined to report problems in a survey because they don’t believe their beloved pets cause problems.

“I hate to even admit that my cat disrupts my sleep at all,” said Chin, who has one cat that keeps him awake and another that leaves him alone.

Moreover, a higher number of pets was associated with higher sleep disruption, he said.

What should you do about it?

It’s not as simple as telling pet owners that they shouldn’t share the bed, Milanak said. For a lot of people, it becomes part of their sleep routine, which makes it difficult to sleep without it because they have come to associate pets with sleep.

Because the topic is sensitive, Milanak asks new patients several questions before getting to whether they sleep with a pet. If they’re waking up multiple times a night, for example, they may not realize why. Once the association is made, she then asks whether they are open to not sleeping together.

“It’s like if I said to somebody, you need to stop smoking,” she said. “They’re going to give me all the reasons why they want to continue smoking.”

The first, most obvious solution is putting a dog bed on the floor in the bedroom, or locking the cat out of the room at night. For those who insist on having the pet in bed with them, she advises washing the sheets more frequently and perhaps adjusting their sleep schedule to match their pet’s routine.

“Maybe you need to go to bed earlier so you can get up earlier to accommodate the pet,” she said.

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it

Despite any problems, many pet owners feel that the bonding and emotional benefits outweigh minor sleep disruption.

Angela Wilson, who lives in Cobb County, Georgia, said she has bought a series of ever-more plush beds for her golden retriever, Sadie. But Sadie jumps into her bed anyway.

Then they usually sleep peacefully back to back.

“People complain about their dogs waking them up, but she doesn’t wake me up,” Wilson said. “She’s very gentle.”

EDITOR’S NOTE: Albert Stumm writes about wellness, food and travel. Find his work at https://www.albertstumm.com