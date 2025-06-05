Sitka Advances at State With No-Hitter In Opener

Posted Thursday, June 5, 2025 7:54 pm

Sitka High junior Caleb Calhoun continued his season pitching dominance and senior Tyson Bartolaba hit a key single as the Wolves defeated South Anchorage 3-1 today in their opening game at the 2025 ASAA/First National Bank Alaska DI Baseball State Championships on Anchorage’s Mulchay Stadium field and advanced to Friday’s semifinals.

“Oh my gosh that was one of the most stressful things I have been in my entire life,” Sitka coach Ken Carley said. “We had debated all morning and last night to see who we were going to start. I talked to the two pitchers this morning, one had planned on starting and the other had not so we went with the one that was already planning on it, which was Caleb, and he went out there and did his job, plus some. A no-hitter and 15 K’s doesn’t happen in a state tournament that often. You lose that first game and you are done for a championship bid. Today was a must win and I’m glad we went with Caleb.”

Calhoun struck out 15 batters in the game but also had a solid infield and outfield behind him, which was evident in the first and fourth innings.

“To start the game my dad wanted me to get hyped,” Calhoun said. “I always get into this mode where I just need to blow it by them the first few innings. I was confident. I had a lot of hope in my team, and that honestly was it. I am so glad my infield and outfield had my back. It is really important to have my fielders out there.”

Calhoun struck out the first South batter faced, fielded the next hitter’s ground ball for an out, and junior second baseman Brett Ross ended the inning fielding a ground ball and throwing to senior first baseman Josh Gluth to retire the Wolverines.

Calhoun would strike out the side in the second inning, put down two more in the third and receive help with a fielding play by junior third baseman Josh Mcalpin providing an out, and struck out the side in the fifth while also walking two batters.

South had picked up a run in the top of the fourth inning as senior Chase Dixon earned a one-out walk and advanced on a passed ball and an error and scored on a sacrifice fly by junior Logan Geuss to Wolves left fielder Bartolaba.

Wolves senior catcher Tanner Steinson had the first put-out of the inning, fielding a South bunt, and junior right fielder Evan Grant caught a line drive to end the inning. Sitka began their rally in the bottom of the fifth inning with Calhoun getting a single to left field and then allowing sophomore courtesy runner Josh Partido to take his spot at first. After a deep fly ball out by senior Bryce Compagno-Calhoun to center field, junior Mason Mcleod earned a walk, Gluth was hit by a pitch to load the bases and McAlpin just missed contact and was the second out.

With the bases loaded and two gone, the stage was set and Bartolaba took the lead role with a single into right field that scored Partido and Mclead for a 2-1 lead.

“That was huge,” coach Carley said. “He had done that countless times this year. He comes up in those big situations and puts runs across for us.”

Junior Brett Ross followed with a single to short that allowed Gluth to speed home for the 3-1 advantage.

Calhoun put down the South side in the sixth to protect the Wolves' lead and retired the Wolverines batters again in the seventh to end the game. Calhoun earned the 15 strikeouts throwing 115 pitches, 70 for strikes and faced 25 batters. He walked four and allowed just one run.

“My slider was key today,” Calhoun said. “That was it for me. I only threw two curve balls. I will be playing first base tomorrow because my arm will probably be sore.”

Bartolaba led the Wolves with two RBI and Ross added one. Ross and C. Calhoun led with two hits apiece, B. Calhoun, Mcleod and Bartolaba one hit each. Partido, Mcleod and Gluth scored 1 run apiece.

Sitka will face the winner of today’s late game between Railbelt Conference number one seed Colony and Cook Inlet Conference at large entry Dimond in a Friday semifinal at 4 p.m.

C. Calhoun can't pitch again in the tournament but the Wolves have right handed senior Levi Hodges and left handed senior Compagno-Calhoun that will take to the mound, depending on who they face.

“They are both great starters,” coach Carley said. “We are going to see who wins that four o’clock game today to make our decision. We’ll watch that and see how they look against lefties and righties.”