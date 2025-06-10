Sitka Artist Galanin Gets Honorary Degree

Posted Tuesday, June 10, 2025 7:32 pm

Clad in green and gold, Sitka artist and musician Nicholas Galanin received his honorary doctorate of humane letters from the University of Alaska Anchorage, on April 30.

In his speech at UAAʼs commencement ceremony, he painted a series of paradigms: diversity is the opposite of homogeny, equity is the absence of disparity, inclusion is the opposite of exclusion.

“We know what itʼs like to have the doors closed on us in our own lands, so I mentioned that we can do better. Institutions can do better,” Galanin said in an interview Monday. “We should have courage, and banning things and pretending weʼre doing things for equality is untruthful.”

Galanin, or Yéil Ta-Tseen, was born and raised in Sitka, of Tlingit and Unangax̂ descent. His multi-disciplinary artwork has been featured in museums all over the world, from the Los Angeles County Museum of Art to the Humboldt Forum in Berlin.

Heʼs received a bachelor's of fine arts in jewelry design and silver-smithing from London Guildhall University in England and a master's of fine arts in Indigenous visual arts from Massey University in New Zealand.

“The [UAA] degree was an honor. It was also a surprise that it wasnʼt in something more literal, like visual art, which is a large part of my practice,” Galanin said. “I think that the scope of [my] work impacted what this award was for.”

Heʼs considered getting a PhD, even being accepted to a program at Massey University, where he completed his masterʼs degree, before he changed his mind.

“I wasnʼt seeking a role in academia, even though I do teach and have taught at that level. I realize thatʼs not something I needed or wanted to pursue, though I suppose one way or another, it came back to me,” Galanin said.

He recalled something a curator friend told him.

“PhDs are people entering the world prepared to do great things, and honorary doctorates are for folks who have already done those things in their lives. That was a nice way to think about it,” Galanin said.

When asked whether receiving this honorary degree changed his process or his image of himself in any way, Galanin answered with a resounding no.

“This form of recognition feels great, but thereʼs still so much work to do,” he said.