Sitka boys advance to Saturday state baseball championship Hodges strikes out 14, Wolves top Colony 4-2 to earn title game

Posted Friday, June 6, 2025 11:52 pm

The Sitka Wolves put their undefeated 18-0 season record (24-2-1 overall) on the line in a semifinal against the Colony Knights (14-9) on Friday afternoon at the ASAA/First National Bank Alaska Division I Baseball State Championships at Anchorage’s Mulchay Stadium and the Wolves did enough to advance to Saturday and contend for the title of kings of the sandlot.

Sitka senior Levi Hodges got the start on the mound and went the full seven innings, allowing just four hits and two runs while walking just one batter and striking out 14.

Hodges started strong, striking out the first two batters he faced and junior Brett Ross handled a ground ball at second base and threw to classmate Caleb Calhoun at first base to retire the side.

Sitka scored the first two runs of the game in the bottom half of the first as Ross led off with a single, senior Chance Coleman was hit by a pitch and Calhoun hit a one-out single that scored them both.

Hodges struck out two more Knights in the second inning and the Wolves added a run in the bottom half with junior Josh Mcalpin crossing on a two-out fielder's choice hit by Coleman.

Colony scored a run in the top of the fourth as sophomore Hayden Sherman led off with a double and scored on a single by junior Kaesen Buzby to trail 3-1. The Wolves again scored in the bottom half with senior Tyson Bartolaba reaching base on a fielder's choice, stealing second, advancing on a walk to Coleman and scoring on a sacrifice fly to left field by senior Tanner Steinson for the 4-1 lead.

Colony plated their last run in the top of the fifth inning as sophomore Hudson Broeder reached on a fielding error and scored on a double by senior Brock Baker to trail 4-2.

Colony stranded two runners on base in the sixth inning.

Sitka led off in the bottom half with Coleman and Steinson earning one-out walks but were stranded on base.

Hodges secured the win as he put two strikes on the first batter of the seventh inning and a foul tip was caught for the out. The next batter grounded out to shortstop Coleman and Hodges struck out the final batter.

Sitka will play in the 4:30 p.m. Saturday state championship game against the winner of Friday’s late game between Eagle River and Service - the loser plays in the 1:30 p.m. Saturday 3rd/5th place game against Colony.