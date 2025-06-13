Sitka School Board Faces Budget Crisis

Posted Friday, June 13, 2025 7:46 pm

Sitka's education advocates and elected officials said today they're disappointed but not particularly surprised by Gov. Dunleavy's vetoes Thursday, leaving the Sitka school district with a more than $400,000 budget gap for the coming year.

“This is the first time in Alaska’s history that a governor has cut funding to schools,” said Sitka Rep. Rebecca Himschoot, a co-chair of the House Education Committee.

The governor signed the state budget bill Thursday that included vetoes of $122 million, including over $50 million in per-student funding which cut the increase to $500 per student instead of $700.

Also cut were programs for teacher recruitment, teacher incentive pay, pupil transportation, and school major maintenance,

“There was a lot more than just the BSA,” Sitka District Superintendent Deidre Jenson said. “That does leave us with some decisions to make about: do we want to spend our fund balance down further to make these adjustments? ... We’ll discuss that at the next board meeting.”

The School Board had planned to spend the district’s fund balance down to $750,000 to balance the FY26 budget, which will be revisited at the meeting set for 6 p.m. Wednesday.

“We’ll be discussing whether to spend it down further,” Jenson said.

The estimated $440,000 gap now in the district’s budget includes the reduction in local contributions that resulted in the lower BSA.

Himschoot said today Alaskans across the state are expressing outrage at the governor’s decision to cut the base student allocation by $200 per student and she expects “likely legal action” as a result.

She was part of the House Majority Coalition that voted to override Gov. Dunleavy’s veto of the $700 per student increase for the FY26 school year. She said the reaction to his veto, reducing the increase to $500 per student, has been swift.

“Alaskans across the state are expressing outrage and it is likely there will be legal action,” Himschoot said. “The real impact of this veto will be felt by children and families in every community in the state.”

The House Majority Coalition reacted immediately with a press release denouncing the veto, particularly after the Legislature worked hard to balance the budget during a time of lower oil prices. Speaker Bryce Edgmon said the vetoes were “unnecessary and disappointing but not unexpected,” and will affect not only education but child care, Medicaid and other services Alaskans depend on.

Himschoot told the Sentinel that the Legislature fought to close a $1.5 billion gap the governor presented in December. Himschoot was part of the group that built a case around a per student increase of $1,808, “which would restore purchasing power lost to inflation since 2011.”

“Ultimately, an increase in base student funding of $700 was what was politically and financially feasible this year, and the vote to override the governor’s veto of the bill establishing this amount was clear at 46-14,” she said.

The second omnibus education bill the governor filed this session included a BSA increase of $560, which Himschoot said would still have been a cut from the current year’s funding. She added that school boards across the state finalized their budgets in May, and will now have to react to the reduction.

“The governor’s choice to drastically cut education funding leaves school boards in the untenable position of having to open school with staff and programs in place that they may not be able to sustain if the Legislature fails to override the veto in January,” she said. “Make no mistake: programs will be cut, schools will be closed, and families will leave the state.”

The Senate Majority Coalition also called attention to the fact that the targeted $200 reduction to the BSA increase marks the first time a governor has done that in history.

Sen. Bert Stedman was not available for comments today but spoke about education funding in a recent interview. He talked to the Sentinel after the May 20 vote to override Dunleavy’s veto:

“Hopefully, as we work through our process here, the $700 (increase in per student funding) will be included, but there’s no guaranteeing,” the Republican senator said shortly after casting his “yes” vote to override the governor’s veto. “I think the schools need to be cautious on their budgets and use some number less than that.”

School Board President Phil Burdick noted that this Wednesday's meeting at the district office board room, at Keet Gooshi Heen, is open to the public, and he's interested in hearing from members of the public who may have ideas or preferences in responding to the new shortfall.

Burdick said while drawing down the reserves is one solution to closing the gap, it's not the only one..

"If the board as a body decides not to draw down reserves, the only other place we can take it is in operations and personnel," he said.