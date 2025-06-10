Sitka Yesterday, June 10, 2025

Posted Tuesday, June 10, 2025 7:32 pm

20 YEARS AGO

June 2005

Fishing continued fast and furious over the final weekend of the Sitka Salmon Derby, but no one could catch up with Frank Martin, who held on to win with the 47.9-pound king he caught on the first weekend. He will claim the $5,000 grand prize. Andrew Friske was second with a 46.4-pound; Ian Bailey was third with a 42.5-pounder. Bruce Curet caught the most fish, 343.6 pounds of kings.

50 YEARS AGO

June 1975

As part of the summer’s program, Sheldon Jackson College instructor A.P. Johnson will speak on “Tlingit Culture” for the next three weeks, and Dr. Erna Gunther will discuss “An Anthropologist Looks at History” Thursday evening at North Pacific Hall.