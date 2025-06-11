Welcome to our new website!
Sitka Yesterday, June 11, 2025

Posted

20 YEARS AGO

June 2005

A passerby’s report of smoke coming from a trailer in Arrowhead Trailer Court led to the discovery of a marijuana grow operation inside the mobile home, police said. Firefighters responded to the fire and found 24 budding plants and 9 immature plants, just over the level prohibited for personal use. The trailer occupants are out of town.

50 YEARS AGO

June 1975

Classified ads FOR SALE: Upright piano, good condition $300 14’ by 45’ Olympian mobile home with 8’ tipout, 2 bedrooms 1973 31’ Uniflite cruiser, all extras, excellent condition. $33,000 • International 1965 dumptruck $9,000.

