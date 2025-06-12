Sitka Yesterday June 12, 2025

Posted Thursday, June 12, 2025 7:08 pm

20 YEARS AGO

June 2005

The Sitka High School baseball team won the tourney opener against East Anchorage 11-3, then beat Homer 9-6 in the championship game, in Fairbanks. “This was the championship that we wanted,” Wolves Coach Ed Conway said. “This was what we were working for since these guys were 4- and 5-years-old. It was a high school state championship, which is the hardest to attain and the one that lives on.”

50 YEARS AGO

June 1975

The Assembly turned down the application of Alaska Tour and Marketing Service for a tour bus franchise in Sitka. The Assembly expressed doubts that the community could absorb the influx of visitors the air tour wholesaler could bring. Tour and transportation bus service currently is provided by Prewitt Enterprises.