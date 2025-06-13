Sitka Yesterday, June 13, 2025

Posted Friday, June 13, 2025 7:46 pm

20 YEARS AGO

June 2005

For the seven seniors on the Sitka High School girls softball team, the third time was the charm. After going 1-2 the previous two years at the state tournament, the Lady Wolves won four consecutive games to claim the inaugural “small school” softball state championship in Fairbanks. “They played the best ball they played all year all weekend long,” said Sitka Coach Lesa Way.

50 YEARS AGO

June 1975

Record Review ZRBF by M. Tackabery. Ta da! The Rock is open again and you know what that means – you’re going to have to put up with me, your vicious neighborhood record reviewer again. And what better way to open my column than by zinging an original Beatle album. ....