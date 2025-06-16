Sitka Yesterday, June 16, 2025

Attention subsribers
Greenpeace protesters, including seven from Sitka, pleaded guilty in federal court to obstructing or helping to obstruct a road during an anti-logging campaign in Southeast last summer. ... The Sitkans were Larry Edwards,...