Sitka Yesterday June 5, 2025

20 YEARS AGO
June 2005
Photo caption: Brent Peters, Ben Campen and Scott Totten pose with their medals after winning the relay division of last weekend’s Julie Hughes Triathlon. The three teamed up to win the race, which included a 5-mile run, a 15-mile bike ride and a 1,000-meter swim, in 1 hour, 22 minutes and 58 seconds.
50 YEARS AGO
June 1975
KIFW-TV Channel 13
Weekday Programs: 1:00 Tattletales 1:30 Dinah! 3:00 As the World Turns 3:30 The Guiding Light 4:00 Price is Right 5:00 Sesame Street.
Tonight: 6:30 Marcus Welby 7:30 Billy Graham 8:30 Harry O 8:30 Movie “King Rat”