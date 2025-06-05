Sitka Yesterday June 5, 2025

Posted Thursday, June 5, 2025 7:32 pm

20 YEARS AGO

June 2005

Photo caption: Brent Peters, Ben Campen and Scott Totten pose with their medals after winning the relay division of last weekend’s Julie Hughes Triathlon. The three teamed up to win the race, which included a 5-mile run, a 15-mile bike ride and a 1,000-meter swim, in 1 hour, 22 minutes and 58 seconds.

50 YEARS AGO

June 1975

KIFW-TV Channel 13

Weekday Programs: 1:00 Tattletales 1:30 Dinah! 3:00 As the World Turns 3:30 The Guiding Light 4:00 Price is Right 5:00 Sesame Street.

Tonight: 6:30 Marcus Welby 7:30 Billy Graham 8:30 Harry O 8:30 Movie “King Rat”