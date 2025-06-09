Sitka Yesterday June 9, 2025

Posted Monday, June 9, 2025 7:41 pm

20 YEARS AGO

June 2005

Citing a decline in volunteer numbers, the Jesuit Volunteer Corps, Northwest office said it is closing the Sitka program beginning in August. The decision will affect six nonprofit organizations which now must find new sources of funds or volunteers, or scale back services currently provided by the six volunteers.

50 YEARS AGO

June 1975

Mt. Verstovia Lodge urges a good turnout for the next meeting when a tribute will be paid to a most distinguished brother, W.B. Clarence Rands, who has been a Master Mason for 50 years. A potluck dinner for all Masons and their wives will be at 6:30 p.m.