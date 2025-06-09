Welcome to our new website!
 Please note that for a brief period we will be offering complimentary access to the full site. No login is currently required.
If you're not yet a subscriber, click here to subscribe today, and receive a 10% discount.

Sitka Yesterday June 9, 2025

Posted

20 YEARS AGO

June 2005

Citing a decline in volunteer numbers, the Jesuit Volunteer Corps, Northwest office said it is closing the Sitka program beginning in August. The decision will affect six nonprofit organizations which now must find new sources of funds or volunteers, or scale back services currently provided by the six volunteers.

50 YEARS AGO

June 1975

Mt. Verstovia Lodge urges a good turnout for the next meeting when a tribute will be paid to a most distinguished brother, W.B. Clarence Rands, who has been a Master Mason for 50 years. A potluck dinner for all Masons and their wives will be at 6:30 p.m.

Other items that may interest you

Sitka Yesterday, June 16, 2025

Sitka Yesterday, June 13, 2025

Sitka Yesterday June 12, 2025

Sitka Yesterday, June 11, 2025

© Copyright 2025 Daily Sitka Sentinel
Powered by Creative Circle Media Solutions