SJ Museum Has First ’25 Artist in Residence

Liz Chikayaasix̂ Morrow, a relief print maker and acrylic painter of Unangax̂ descent, set up a workstation in the entryway of the Sheldon Jackson Museum this morning and began carving the image of a woman in a kelp forest into a linoleum...