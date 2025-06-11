Welcome to our new website!
 Please note that for a brief period we will be offering complimentary access to the full site. No login is currently required.
If you're not yet a subscriber, click here to subscribe today, and receive a 10% discount.

South Korea halts loudspeaker broadcasts along border with rival North Korea

Posted

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military has shut down loudspeakers broadcasting anti-North Korean propaganda along the inter-Korean border, in a move aimed at easing tensions.

The South resumed the loudspeaker broadcasts in June last year following a yearslong pause in retaliation for North Korea flying trash-laden balloons toward the South in a psychological warfare campaign.

South Korea’s Defense Ministry said Wednesday the move was part of efforts to “to restore trust in inter-Korean relations and promote peace on the Korean Peninsula.”

Other items that may interest you

Israel's strikes on Tehran broaden as Trump issues …

What to know about bunker-buster bombs and Iran's …

Czech coalition government faces a parliamentary …

Denmark tests unmanned robotic sailboat fleet with …

© Copyright 2025 Daily Sitka Sentinel
Powered by Creative Circle Media Solutions