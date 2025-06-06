Welcome to our new website!
Spain draws Sweden in semifinals of Women's Nations League. Germany gets France

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — World champion Spain will continue its defense of the UEFA Women's Nations League title against Sweden in the semifinals after the draw was made on Friday.

Spain will host the first leg on Oct. 24 and the return is four days later in Sweden.

Germany hosts France first in the other semifinal played on the same dates. France was beaten by Spain 2-0 in Seville in the inaugural final last year.

The 2025 final is scheduled over two legs, on Nov. 28 and Dec. 2.

All four teams advanced to the finals stage by finishing atop groups that started in February and finished this week — effectively as warmups for the Women's European Championship. Only France won six straight games.

First, all four head to the 16-team Euro 2025 that starts on July 2 in Switzerland.

Germany and Sweden are in the same Euros group. France is in a tough group with the past two European champions, England and the Netherlands.

Spain, the 2023 Women's World Cup winner, starts its Euro 2025 campaign against Portugal on July 3 in Bern.

