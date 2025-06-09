Spain tries to stay upbeat after shootout loss to Portugal in Nations League final

Posted Monday, June 9, 2025 10:21 am

MADRID (AP) — As Cristiano Ronaldo lifted the Nations League trophy and his Portugal teammates celebrated behind him, Spain's players watched in clear disappointment.

There was no major letdown after the penalty shootout defeat in Sunday’s final in Munich, though. There were no calls for a coaching change. There was no blaming of players who underperformed.

The feeling was that Spain is still on the right track.

Before leaving the field, coach Luis de la Fuente gathered his players and made sure they remained upbeat and ready to start focusing on next year’s World Cup.

“It was time to remind them that we have to be proud of this team, of what we have been doing," De la Fuente said. “I reminded the players that I’m proud to have them in the team. Now we have to start focusing on the World Cup. I’m still counting on every one of them, on those who were here and those who couldn’t come this time.”

Spain is the European champion and as a nation has been enjoying one of its best runs in international soccer. The women's team is the World Cup and Nations League champion. La Roja also won the men's Olympic tournament in France last year, as well as the 2023 Nations League.

“You can't question what this team has been achieving," De la Fuente said. "It has been defining an era, a style, and it will continue to do so, not because of me, but because of the players that we have.”

After beating France 5-4 in the Nations League semifinals last week, Spain lost the final 5-3 on penalties after a 2-2 draw following extra time. Striker Álvaro Morata was the only player to miss his spot kick.

“Morata is a champion and a reference for us,” De la Fuente said. “I'm responsible for his missed kick because I'm the one who asked him to take the shot.”

Martín Zubimendi (21 minutes) and Mikel Oyazarbal (45) twice gave Spain the lead but Portugal rallied with goals by Nuno Mendes in the 26th and Ronaldo in the 61st.

“We have to overcome this defeat as best we can and value the positive momentum we have had in recent years," Zubimendi said. “This time we let the title slip away because of details. We have to keep our feet on the ground. We have been used to winning. Since I joined the national team I've only experienced positive things.”

De la Fuente took over from Luis Enrique following defeat to Morocco in the round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. He recently had his contract renewed by the Spanish soccer federation until 2028 and the next Euros.

He is leading a team with a bright future thanks to young stars such as 17-year-old Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams, Pedri, Gavi, Dean Huijsen and Pau Cubarsí.

Spain's next match is in Bulgaria on Sept. 4 in the World Cup qualifiers.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer