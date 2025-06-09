Sports betting roundup: Stanley Cup Final and NBA Finals each at 1-1 headed into Game 3s

Posted Monday, June 9, 2025 11:10 am

The Stanley Cup Final and NBA Finals have each played two games, and both series are knotted at a game apiece.

In the NHL, the Panthers won a double-overtime game Friday night against the Edmonton Oilers to tie that series at 1-1 heading into Monday’s Game 3 in Florida. Both games have gone to overtime.

In the NBA, the Oklahoma City Thunder bounced back from a Game 1 loss to even the series against the Indiana Pacers. Game 3 in that series is Wednesday night in Indianapolis.

Trends of the Week

After losing Game 1 to Indiana, Oklahoma City was an 11.5-point favorite in Game 2, and they comfortably covered, winning 123-107.

At the BetMGM sportsbook, the Thunder took in 70% of the money, but only 37% of the bets. Since 2005, teams to lose as double-digit favorites in the NBA playoffs and be favored by 10 or more points in the next game are now 5-2 against the spread.

Oklahoma City ended the first quarter on a 9-0 run to lead 26-20 after 12 minutes. This allowed the 4.5-point first quarter spread to cash, with 91% of the money coming in on the Thunder.

Following Edmonton taking Game 1 against Florida, the Oilers were -235 to win the Stanley Cup. Now, with Florida winning Game 2, Florida is a slight favorite to win at -115, with Edmonton coming in at -105.

Upset of the Week

At the French Open, Coco Gauff (+185) upset Aryna Sabalenka to win the women’s title. Only 29% of the money was on Gauff to win.

On the men’s side, Carlos Alcaraz came back from two sets down against Jannik Sinner to win a second straight French Open title. Alcaraz was +5000 live when he was down to sets.

Ryan Fox won for the second time on the PGA Tour this season at the RBC Canadian Open. Fox beat Sam Burns on the fourth playoff hole after both players finished the event at 18 under. He was +5500 in pre-tournament winner betting, and took in only 0.8% of the bets and 1.7% of the money.

Coming Up

NFL minicamps get underway this week and the Philadelphia Eagles remain the favorites to win the Super Bowl at +650.

The Eagles are followed by the Baltimore Ravens at +700, the Buffalo Bills at +750 and the Kansas City Chiefs at +800. The Detroit Lions round out the top five at +1000.

___

This column was provided to The Associated Press by BetMGM online sportsbook.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports