Sports on TV for June 14 - 15

1:05 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — AFL: Melbourne at Port Adelaide
11:30 a.m.
FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Practice, World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, Madison, Ill.
12:25 p.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
1 p.m.
FS1 — NXT Indy Car Series: Practice, World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, Madison, Ill.
3 p.m.
FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Qualifying, World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, Madison, Ill.
3:55 p.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
4:30 p.m.
CW — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Chilango 150, Autodromo Heranos Rodriguez, Mexico City
FS2 — NXT Indy Car Series: Qualifying, World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, Madison, Ill.
5:30 p.m.
FS2 — NTT IndyCar Series: High Line & Final Practice, World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, Madison, Ill.
7 p.m.
FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: The Berlin ARCA 200 at Berlin Raceway, Berlin Raceway and Entertainment Complex, Marne, Mich.
10 a.m.
NBATV — Playoffs: Alahli Tripoli vs. Club Atletico Petroleos de Luanda, Championship, Pretoria, Tshwane
8 p.m.
CW — AVP League: Week 3 - Day 2, Miami
4 p.m.
CBS — Week 1: L.A. Riot vs. Miami 305, Detroit Amps vs. Chicago Triplets, Houston Rig Hands vs. DMV Trilogy, Boston Ball Hogs vs. Dallas Power, Chicago
4 p.m.
CBSSN — Calgary at Toronto
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Saskatchewan at Hamilton
2 p.m.
ESPN — Men’s College World Series: Murray St. vs. UCLA, Game 3, Omaha, Neb.
7 p.m.
ESPN — Men’s College World Series: LSU vs. Arkansas, Game 4, Omaha, Neb.
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Outdoor Championships - Day 2, Eugene, Ore.
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2025 Lowrance Bassmaster Elite at Lake Tenkiller, Cookson, Okla.
10 a.m.
USA — DP World/PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, Pa.
Noon
NBC — DP World/PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, Pa.
3 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Third Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich.
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
1 p.m.
ABC — PLL: New York vs. Maryland, Villanova, Pa.
10 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Kamaru Usman vs. Joaquin Buckley (Welterweights), Atlanta
1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at Detroit (1:10 p.m.) OR Miami at Washington (1:05 p.m.)
4 p.m.
FS1 — St. Louis at Milwaukee
7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Boston OR San Diego at Arizona
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers (10:10 p.m.) OR Cleveland at Seattle (9:40 p.m.)
8 p.m.
TNT — Stanley Cup Final: Florida at Edmonton, Game 5
TRUTV — Stanley Cup Final: Florida at Edmonton, Game 5
9:30 a.m.
ESPNU — LALIGA FC Futures
4:30 p.m.
FOX — MLS: L.A. Galaxy at St. Louis
8 p.m.
TBS — FIFA Club World Cup Group Stage: Al Ahly vs. Inter Miami CF, Group A, Miami
10 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Mexico vs. Dominican Republic, Group A, Inglewood, Calif.
5 p.m.
ION — NWSL: Seattle at Chicago
7:30 p.m.
ION — NWSL: Louisville at Kansas City
10 p.m.
ION — NWSL: North Carolina at Angel City
Noon
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Talons vs. Blaze, Chattanooga, Tenn.
7:30 p.m.
MLBN — Athletes Unlimited: Volts vs. Bandits, Sulphur, La.
5 a.m.
TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, London-WTA, Stuttgart-ATP Semifinals
6 a.m.
TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, London-WTA, Stuttgart-ATP Semifinals
6 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, London-WTA, Stuttgart-ATP Finals
8 p.m.
ABC — UFL Championship: D.C. vs. Michigan, St. Louis
12:30 p.m.
CBSSN — FIVB Nations League Pool Play: U.S. vs. Slovenia, Pool 2, Rio De Janeiro
1 p.m.
CBS — Los Angeles at Minnesota
3 p.m.
ABC — New York at Indiana
_____
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.
12:30 p.m.
ABC — Formula 1: The Pirelli Grand Prix du Canada, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
3 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — NASCAR Cup Series: The Viva Mexico 250, Autodromo Heranos Rodriguez, Mexico City
4:30 p.m.
FS1 — NXT Indy Car Series: The Indy NXT by Firestone, World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, Madison, Ill.
8 p.m.
FOX — NTT IndyCar Series: The Bommarito Automotive Group 500, World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, Madison, Ill.
2 p.m.
ESPN — Men’s College World Series: TBD, Game 5, Omaha, Neb.
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Men’s College World Series: TBD, Game 6, Omaha, Neb.
2 p.m.
CNBC — UCI: The Criterium Du Dauphine, Final Stage, 82.8 miles, Val-d’Arc Val-Cenis - Plateau du Mont-Cenis, France (Taped)
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2025 Lowrance Bassmaster Elite at Lake Tenkiller, Cookson, Okla.
Noon
FOX — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2025 Lowrance Bassmaster Elite at Lake Tenkiller, Cookson, Okla.
9 a.m.
USA — DP World/PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, Pa.
Noon
NBC — DP World/PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, Pa.
1 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Final Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich.
2 p.m.
CBS — LPGA Tour: The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Final Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich.
4 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Final Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich.
10 a.m.
FS2 — The Prix de Diane Longines: From Chantilly Racecourse, Chantilly, France
12:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
5:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Boston (1:35 p.m.) OR Toronto at Philadelphia (1:35 p.m.)
4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at Arizona (4:10 p.m.) OR Cleveland at Seattle (4:10 p.m.)
7 p.m.
ESPN — San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers
3 p.m.
TNT — FIFA Club World Cup Group Stage: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Atletico Madrid, Group B, Pasadena, Calif.
TRUTV — FIFA Club World Cup Group Stage: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Atletico Madrid, Group B, Pasadena, Calif.
4 p.m.
FS2 — Canadian Premier League: Forge FC at Vancouver FC
6 p.m.
FOX — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Trinidad and Tobago, Group D, San Jose, Calif.
7 p.m.
FS2 — Canadian Premier League: Valour FC at Atletico Ottawa
8 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Haiti vs. Saudi Arabia, Group D, San Diego
11 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Costa Rica vs. Suriname, Group A, San Diego
4 p.m.
CBS — NWSL: Washington at Portland
6 a.m.
TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, London-WTA, Stuttgart-ATP Finals
5:30 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Halle-ATP, London-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Nottingham-WTA Early Rounds
6:30 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Halle-ATP, London-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Nottingham-WTA Early Rounds
Noon
CBS — Chicago at Connecticut
2 p.m.
CBSSN — Atlanta at Washington
_____
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.