Sports on TV for Monday, June 9

Posted Sunday, June 8, 2025 10:10 am

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, June 9

BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE

10 a.m.

NBATV — TBD, Pretoria, Tshwane

1 p.m.

NBATV — TBD, Pretoria, Tshwane

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament Super Regional: TBD, Game 3 (If Necessary)

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament Super Regional: TBD, Game 3 (If Necessary)

7 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament Super Regional: TBD, Game 3 (If Necessary)

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament Super Regional: TBD, Game 3 (If Necessary)

MLB BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Miami at Pittsburgh

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — Seattle at Arizona

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

TNT — Stanley Cup Final: Edmonton at Florida, Game 3

TRUTV — Stanley Cup Final: Edmonton at Florida, Game 3

SOCCER (MEN’S)

11:50 a.m.

FS2 — International Friendly: Liechtenstein vs. Scotland, Vaduz, Liechtenstein

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — UEFA World Cup Qualifier Group Stage: Italy vs. Moldova, Group I, Reggio Emilia, Italy

8:30 p.m.

ESPNU — The Soccer Tournament: TBD, Championship, Cary, N.C.

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPNU — The Soccer Tournament: TBD, Championship, Cary, N.C.

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, London-WTA, Stuttgart-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, London-WTA, Stuttgart-ATP Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, London-WTA, Stuttgart-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, London-WTA, Stuttgart-ATP Early Rounds

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.