Sports on TV for Thursday, June 12

Posted Wednesday, June 11, 2025 10:10 am

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, June 12

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:35 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — AFL: Adelaide at Hawthorn

CFL FOOTBALL

8:30 p.m.

CBSSN — B.C. at Winnipeg

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Outdoor Championships - Day 1, Eugene, Ore.

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

USA — DP World/PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, Pa.

3 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, First Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

11 p.m.

ESPN — 2025 PFL World Tournament - Semifinals: Welterweights & Featherweights, Nashville, Tenn.

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Texas at Minnesota (1:10 p.m.) OR Washington at N.Y. Mets (1:10 p.m.)

4 p.m.

MLBN — San Francisco at Colorado (3:10 p.m.)

7:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City (7:40 p.m.) OR St. Louis at Milwaukee (7:40 p.m.)

NHL HOCKEY

6 p.m.

TNT — NHL Awards Show 2025

TRUTV — NHL Awards Show 2025

8 p.m.

TNT — Stanley Cup Final: Edmonton at Florida, Game 4

TRUTV — Stanley Cup Final: Edmonton at Florida, Game 4

RUGBY (MEN’S)

5:45 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: St. George Illawarra at Cronulla-Sutherland

SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Volts vs. Bandits, Sulphur, La.

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, London-WTA, Stuttgart-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, London-WTA, Stuttgart-ATP Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, London-WTA, Stuttgart-ATP Quarterfinals

6 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, London-WTA, Stuttgart-ATP Quarterfinals

_____

