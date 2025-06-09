Sports on TV for Tuesday, June 10

7:30 p.m.
TBS — N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City
10:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at Arizona (9:40 p.m.) OR L.A. Dodgers at San Diego (9:40 p.m.)
11:50 a.m.
FS2 — International Friendly: Azerbaijan vs. Hungary, Mardakan, Azerbaijan
2:30 p.m.
FS2 — UEFA World Cup Qualifier Group Stage: Netherlands vs. Malta, Group G, Groningen, Netherlands
5:05 p.m.
FS2 — Canadian Shield International Friendly: New Zealand vs. Ukraine, Toronto
8 p.m.
TNT — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Switzerland, Nashville, Tenn.
TRUTV — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Switzerland, Nashville, Tenn.
8:35 p.m.
FS2 — Canadian Shield International Friendly: Canada vs. Ivory Coast, Toronto
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Talons vs. Bandits, Rosemont, Ill.
5 a.m.
TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, London-WTA, Stuttgart-ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, London-WTA, Stuttgart-ATP Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, London-WTA, Stuttgart-ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, London-WTA, Stuttgart-ATP Early Rounds
8 p.m.
ESPN — Chicago at New York
_____
