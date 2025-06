Posted Friday, June 6, 2025 7:06 pm

Sitka Tribe of Alaska’s Social Services will host a public forum for the 2026-2028 Child Care Development Fund Model Plan noon-1 p.m. June 26.

Comments will be taken at the public meeting at 204 Siginaka Way, third floor executive boardroom. The plan will be available via screen-share and printed copies during the meeting. For information contact Cathlene Adams at cathlene.adams@sitkatribe-nsn.gov or 907 966-9664.