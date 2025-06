Posted Friday, June 6, 2025 7:06 pm

Sitka Tribe of Alaska will have a fish distribution event 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, July 11, at SPC Cold Storage.

Elders are welcome to go to the front of the line.

‘‘We honor and prioritize our elders at all community events,’’ STA said.

Contact Jade with any questions at 907 747-7245 or jade.nodes@sitkatribe-nsn.gov