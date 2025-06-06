Stokely, Stevenson combine for 9 RBIs and North Carolina routs Arizona 18-2 to open Super Regional

Posted Friday, June 6, 2025 3:14 pm

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Hunter Stokely drove in five runs, Luke Stevenson drove in four and North Carolina rolled to an 18-2 victory over Arizona on Friday to open the Chapel Hill Super Regional.

Jake Knapp allowed two runs on nine hits in seven innings. He improved to 14-0 with a 2.02 ERA. Tom Chmielewski finished with two scoreless innings.

The top-ranked and No. 5 national seed Tar Heels scored eight runs in the first two innings, three on Stokely's home run that made it a 5-1 game in the first inning. Stevenson's three-run home run in the second made it 8-1.

Stokely added an RBI-single in the fourth and another in the eighth inning. Stevenson drove in North Carolina's first run back in the first inning.

Sam Angelo hit a three-run home run in the eighth and Kane Kepley's solo home run later in the inning made it 18-2.

Gavin Gallaher had four hits and scored three runs. Kepley and Jackson Van De Brake each scored four times for the Tar Heels. The first five batters in the order had 13 hits and drove in 12 runs. They scored 15 runs.

Adonys Guzman drove in a run with a single in the first inning and Easton Breyfogle added a sacrifice fly in the fourth for Arizona's two runs.

Owen Kramkowski (9-6) allowed eight runs in an inning and a third.

North Carolina (46-13) is playing in a Super Regional for the 12th time, having advanced eight times previously.

It is Arizona's sixth Super Regional and the Wildcats (42-19) have won four of their previous five Super Regionals. ___

AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports