Stuttgart signs French right back Lorenz Assignon from Rennes

Posted Friday, June 6, 2025 7:55 am

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Stuttgart has signed French right back Lorenz Assignon from Rennes for a reported fee of over 11 million euros ($12.6 million).

The 24-year-old Assignon signed a contract through June 2029, the Bundesliga club said Friday.

“This is a club with a great tradition and fantastic fans,” Assignon told the club website. “I’ve watched them a number of times on TV and I like the way they play. I’m relishing the challenge that lies ahead of me and want to play my part in the future success of VfB.”

Assignon scored three goals in 32 league appearances for Rennes last season, when the team finished 12th. He previously played half a season on loan at Premier League side Burney under current Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany.

“With his ball skills and his energy levels, Lorenz is going to fit in very well with our playing style,” Stuttgart sporting director Christian Gentner said. “Over the past few years, he has shown his qualities in Ligue 1 and in the Premier League and acquired some important experience.”

Rennes is establishing a reputation for helping develop some of Europe’s most exciting players, including Champions League winners Désiré Doué and Ousmane Dembélé of Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona star Raphinha, Real Madrid’s Eduardo Camavinga, and Jérémy Doku of Manchester City.

Stuttgart won the German Cup this season but its Bundesliga campaign was affected by Champions League participation as it only finished ninth in the league.

