Sunday Morning Car Crash Snaps Utility Pole

Posted Monday, June 9, 2025 7:28 pm

Charges are pending against a driver who struck a cluster of mailboxes and a telephone pole early Sunday morning in the 1500 block of Sawmill Creek Road.

Police said the driver, a 35-year-old man from Palmer, was out of the car and seen walking after the crash and was taken by ambulance to Mt. Edgecumbe Medical Center. Alcohol was a factor in the accident, police said.

The accident was reported at 1:42 a.m., police said, when the driver left the road, hit and knocked down some of the mailbox units and broke off the telephone pole, leaving wires hanging down. The vehicle, a rented Chevrolet Suburban, lost a wheel and sustained other damage in the accident.

A police investigation is continuing.