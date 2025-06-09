Welcome to our new website!
 Please note that for a brief period we will be offering complimentary access to the full site. No login is currently required.
If you're not yet a subscriber, click here to subscribe today, and receive a 10% discount.

Sunday Morning Car Crash Snaps Utility Pole

Posted
By Sentinel Staff

Charges are pending against a driver who struck a cluster of mailboxes and a telephone pole early Sunday morning in the 1500 block of Sawmill Creek Road.

Police said the driver, a 35-year-old man from Palmer, was out of the car and seen walking after the crash and was taken by ambulance to Mt. Edgecumbe Medical Center. Alcohol was a factor in the accident, police said.

The accident was reported at 1:42 a.m., police said, when the driver left the road, hit and knocked down some of the mailbox units and broke off the telephone pole, leaving wires hanging down. The vehicle, a rented Chevrolet Suburban, lost a wheel and sustained other damage in the accident.

A police investigation is continuing.

Other items that may interest you

Load of Plastic Bags Overboard, Cleanup Begins

FLAG DAY

Alaskans Rally Across State to Say 'No Kings'

Minus Tides

© Copyright 2025 Daily Sitka Sentinel
Powered by Creative Circle Media Solutions