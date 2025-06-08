Sunday's Transactions

Posted Sunday, June 8, 2025 2:56 pm

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

ATHLETICS — Acquired C Austin Wynns from Cincinnati in exchange for cash considerations. Designated RHP Carlos Duran for assignment.

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Activated RHP Scott Blewett. Designated RHP Matt Bowman for assignment.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with LHP Tyler Alexander on a one-year contract. Placed LHP Jared Shuster on the 15-day IL, retroactive to June 5. Transferred LHP Fraser Ellard to the 60-day IL.

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Optioned RF Jhonkensy Noel to Columbus (IL). Recalled RF Johnathan Rodriguez form Columbus.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Recalled LHP Brandon Walter from Sugar Land (PCL). Designated RHP Forrest Whitley for assignment.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated LHP Danny Coulombe from the 15-day IL.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHP Cole Sulser to Durham (IL).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Selected the contract of LHP Kyle Backhus from Reno (PCL). Designated C Aramis Garcia for assignment.

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned LHP Joe La Sorsa to Louisville (IL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Claimed OF Drew Avans off waivers from the Athletics and optioned him to Nashville (IL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Recalled RHP Michael McGreevy from Memphis (IL). Optioned RHP Roddery Munoz to Memphis.