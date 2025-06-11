Welcome to our new website!
‘Tales of Tails’ Broadcast Set

Posted

Sitka Tells Tales, the local storytelling series, will present the radio broadcast premiere of “Tales of Tails II” 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 17, on Raven Radio, KCAW.org

The episode features stories of encounters and connections with both wild and domestic beings, from dogs to beetles and bears. Tellers for this episode include Mel Beadle, Charlie Jordan, Jay Stillwell, Bri Gabel, Jess Coltharp, Arleigh Reynolds and Luke Buchert.  

The Artchange Inc. event was created with and is in support of the Friends of the Sitka Animal Shelter.

