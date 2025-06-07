Texas beats Texas Tech 10-4 in decisive 3rd game of WCWS to win its 1st national championship

Posted Saturday, June 7, 2025 12:23 am

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Finally, Texas has broken through.

Mia Scott hit a grand slam, Teagan Kavan won again and Texas defeated Texas Tech 10-4 in Game 3 of the Women’s College World Series championship series on Friday night to claim its first national title.

Texas had lost to Oklahoma in the championship series two of the previous three years. Oklahoma was one of the teams Texas beat on its way to the championship. And Texas coach Mike White finally won in his ninth World Series trip between his coaching stints at Oregon and Texas.

“I’m still trying to process the whole thing,” White said. “Actually, it’s something you dream about.”

Kavan, a sophomore, allowed no earned runs in all 31 2/3 innings she pitched at the World Series. She went 4-0 with a save in the World Series for the Longhorns and was named Most Outstanding Player.

She was happy to win it for White in the Longhorns' first year playing in the Southeastern Conference.

“Without coach White, I don’t know if we’re here,” she said. “He’s the best. He’s so competitive. He wants it just as bad as we do, of course. And he pushes us to be better every day. He makes me a better pitcher mentally and physically. And so there’s no one else I’d rather play for. He’s the bomb, and I’m glad we got it done for him.”

Leighann Goode hit a 3-run homer, Kayden Henry had three hits and Scott, Reese Atwood and Katie Stewart each had two hits for Texas (56-12).

Texas Tech star pitcher NiJaree Canady, who had thrown every pitch for the Red Raiders through their first five World Series games, was pulled after one inning in Game 3. The two-time National Fastpitch Coaches Association Pitcher of the Year gave up five runs on five hits and only threw 25 pitches. The loss came after she signed an NIL deal worth more than $1 million for the second straight year.

Not even support from former Texas Tech football star Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, who were in attendance, could put the Red Raiders (54-14) over the top.

Canady’s night started like many of her others, as she struck out the first batter she faced. After that, she didn’t resemble the pitcher entered the game leading the nation in wins and ERA. Goode's homer in the first put the Longhorns up 5-0.

Texas Tech coach Gerry Glasco said he was pleased with Canady's effort throughout the season, but he pushed her a bit too far.

“If I had a game in two days, that’s who I want beside me to go to war with," he said. "She’s an unbelievable talent.”

Scott’s blast came in the fourth inning and gave Texas a 10-0 lead.

Hailey Toney was a bright spot for the Red Raiders. She singled to knock in two runs in the fifth, then singled to knock in another run in the seventh.

It was a surprise run for the Red Raiders. Glasco left Louisiana to coach at Texas Tech this season. The team only had three returning players and had to mix a group of newcomers together.

They won the Big 12 regular season and tournament titles and reached the World Series for the first time.

“To end up in this position, playing for the national title, making it go all the way to three games -- just a historic season, and I’m really proud of my team and the effort that they give us from top to bottom,” Glasco said.

