The top photos of the day by AP's photojournalists
A livestock seller tends to the flock of goat while waiting for customers at a livestock market outside Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, June 4, 2025, as muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha by sacrificing animals to commemorate the prophet Ibrahim's faith in being willing to sacrifice his son. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
Posted
By The Associated Press
June 4, 2025
From front-page news to powerful moments you may have missed, this gallery showcases today’s top photos chosen by Associated Press photo editors.