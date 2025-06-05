Welcome to our new website!
The top photos of the day by AP's photojournalists
Worshippers cross the Quema River on their way to the shrine of El Rocio near Aznalcázar, Spain, on Thursday June 5, 2025, during the annual pilgrimage in which hundreds of thousands of devotees of the Virgin del Rocio converge in and around the shrine. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
By The Associated Press
June 5, 2025
From front-page news to powerful moments you may have missed, this gallery showcases today’s top photos chosen by Associated Press photo editors.