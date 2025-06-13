Welcome to our new website!
The top photos of the day by AP's photojournalists
Students dance the waltz during the annual "The Debutantes' Ball," a dance project that unites students from Moscow and St. Petersburg, in the Marble Hall of the Russian Ethnographic Museum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, June 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Posted
By The Associated Press
From front-page news to powerful moments you may have missed, this gallery showcases today’s top photos chosen by Associated Press photo editors.