Things to know about the retrial of Karen Read in the killing of her police officer boyfriend

Posted Friday, June 13, 2025 2:59 pm

The defense began presenting its case Friday in Karen Read 's second murder trial after the judge declined to find her not guilty.

Read, 45, is accused of fatally striking her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe, 46, with her SUV and leaving him to die in the snow outside another officer’s home after dropping him off at a party in January 2022. Her lawyers say she was framed in a police conspiracy and that someone inside the house killed him.

A mistrial was declared last year. Read’s second trial for second-degree murder, manslaughter and leaving the scene outside Boston has so far followed similar contours to the first.

Defense unsuccessfully seeks directed verdict

Before jurors entered the courtroom, defense attorney Alan Jackson asked Judge Beverly Cannone to find Read not guilty of all charges, a common motion that is nearly always denied.

“The commonwealth cannot and did not say or prove a collision at a particular time, a collision at a particular place, a collision with a particular person, or that a collision even occurred on January 29th, 2022," Jackson said.

“This case never should have been brought in the first place,” Jackson said. “This is a vindictive prosecution.”

Prosecutor Hank Brennan countered that evidence of a collision was “overwhelming,” including witnesses who testified that Read said she had hit O’Keefe, pieces of her taillight found in his clothing and data from her SUV showing she reversed at the time he allegedly was struck.

After Cannone denied the request, jurors began hearing from the defense's first witness, an accident reconstruction expert who analyzed reports prepared for the prosecution.

The prosecution rests

Prosecutors rested their case Thursday after playing a brief clip from a documentary series about the case. In the clip, Read talks about asking her lawyers whether she could have struck O'Keefe.

Read's defense has denied that the documentary clip constitutes a confession. They will have the chance to make their case against Read's guilt in the coming weeks.

Prosecutors have spent much of the trial building their case through evidence from the scene. Like before, they started by introducing several law enforcement witnesses who were among the first responders and recalled hearing Read repeatedly say “I hit him” after she found O’Keefe.

Defense questions a forensic expert's methods

Judson Welcher, an expert with the forensics company Aperture LLC, testified Wednesday to the prosecution that damage to Read's SUV was “consistent with a collision” involving O'Keefe if the vehicle was moving faster than 8 mph (13 kph). Welcher returned to the witness stand Thursday and faced cross-examination.

Under cross-examination, defense attorney Robert Alessi pressed Welcher about the $325,000 the state is paying his firm for its analysis and challenged his decision to cite a 1979 study in a PowerPoint presented to jurors the day before. The study says head injuries were the most common in pedestrian crashes, but Alessi asked Welcher if he was aware that more recent data indicates that lower-extremity injuries are more common.

Welcher said he would need to see that data.

Alessi also scrutinized Welcher's suggestion that a cut on O'Keefe's face could have come from the SUV's spoiler. Welcher based his theory on O'Keefe being at street level, not on a 4-inch berm separating the street from the yard.

“I absolutely considered the berm,” Welcher said, adding that there wasn't enough information to determine where exactly O'Keefe had been standing that night.

The back-and-forth questioning stretched throughout Wednesday and into Thursday, with Alessi probing the methods Welcher used to assess cuts on O'Keefe's arm and his theory on how O'Keefe might have fallen after being struck.

On Thursday, Alessi asked Welcher to confirm that Read backed her vehicle into O'Keefe's parked vehicle when she pulled out of her driveway to search for him after he didn't come home the night of the party. Welcher confirmed that the vehicles touched.

Prosecutors have pointed to Read's broken taillight as evidence she hit O'Keefe with her vehicle. Read's defense team has attempted to show the taillight could have been damaged another way.