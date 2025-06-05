Thursday's Transactions

Posted Thursday, June 5, 2025 3:00 pm

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

ATHLETICS — Designated 1B CJ Alexander for assignment. Reinstated LHP T.J. McFarland from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Justin Sterner to Las Vegas (PCL). Optioned RHP Elvis Alvarado to Las Vegas. Reinstated RHP Michael Kelly from the suspended list.

BOSTON RED SOX — Sent C Blake Sabol outright to Worcester (IL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled RHP Owen White from Charlotte (IL). Optioned RHP Caleb Freeman to Charlotte. Agreed to terms with RHP Alexander Martinez on a minor league contract.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Transferred RHP Hunter Harvey from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL. Recalled RHP Andrew Hoffmann from Omaha (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Thomas Hatch from Omaha.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled RHP David Festa from St. Paul (IL). Placed RHP Pablo López on the 15-day IL.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Designated RHP Scott McGough for assignment. Reinstated LHP Andrew Saalfrank from the ineligible list and optioned him to ACL Diamondbacks.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned RHP Angel Chivilli to Albuquerque (PCL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Recalled RHP Riley O’Brien from Memphis (IL).

FOOTBALL

National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed WR Rashod Bateman to a three-year contract extension.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed DT Ben Stille to a contract.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Released DB Joshua Bledsoe.

