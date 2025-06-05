Thursday's Transactions

BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
ATHLETICS — Designated 1B CJ Alexander for assignment. Reinstated LHP T.J. McFarland from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Justin Sterner to Las Vegas (PCL). Optioned RHP Elvis Alvarado to Las Vegas. Reinstated RHP Michael Kelly from the suspended list.
BOSTON RED SOX — Sent C Blake Sabol outright to Worcester (IL).
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled RHP Owen White from Charlotte (IL). Optioned RHP Caleb Freeman to Charlotte. Agreed to terms with RHP Alexander Martinez on a minor league contract.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Transferred RHP Hunter Harvey from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL. Recalled RHP Andrew Hoffmann from Omaha (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Thomas Hatch from Omaha.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled RHP David Festa from St. Paul (IL). Placed RHP Pablo López on the 15-day IL.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Designated RHP Scott McGough for assignment. Reinstated LHP Andrew Saalfrank from the ineligible list and optioned him to ACL Diamondbacks.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned RHP Angel Chivilli to Albuquerque (PCL).
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Recalled RHP Riley O’Brien from Memphis (IL).
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed WR Rashod Bateman to a three-year contract extension.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed DT Ben Stille to a contract.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Released DB Joshua Bledsoe.
_____