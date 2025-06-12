Thursday's Transactions

BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with LHP Michael Manjarres to a minor league contract.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with LHP Andy Peralta on a minor league contract.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Activated LHP Joey Wentz.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned LHP Brent Headrick to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Released LHP Brandon Leibrandt.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Agreed to terms with RHP Daniel Castro to a minor league contract.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent RF Stuart Fairchild and SS Nach Alvarez Jr. to Gwinnett (IL) on a rehab assignment.
CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with RHP Anderson Rivera on a minor league contract. Agreed to terms with RHP Yusef Hanania on a minor league contract. Agreed to terms with RHP Yusef Hanania on a minor league contract.
CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned LP Joe La Sorsa to Louisville (IL). Agreed to terms with RHP Deivi Garcia on a minor league contract.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled RHP Anthony Molina from Albuquerque (PCL). Optioned LHP Carson Palmquist to Albuquerque. Agreed to terms with RHP Netali Pinales on a minor league contract.
MIAMI MARLINS — Agreed to terms with SS David Shirley on a minor league contract.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed RHP Brandon Woodruff on the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Easton McGee to Nashville (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Jacob Misiorowski from Nashville.
NEW YORK METS — Reinstated C Francisco Alvarez from the paternity list. Optioned C Hayden Senger to Syracuse (IL). Agreed to terms with RHP Julio Gonzalez on a minor league contract.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Designated RF Ryan Vilade for assignment. Sent RF Jordan Walker to Memphis (IL) on a rehab assignment. Selected the contract of RHP Andre Granillo from Memphis. Recalled CF Michael Siani from Memphis. Optioned RHP Chris Roycroft to Memphis.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Acquired LW Chris Kreider and a 2025 fourth-round pick from the New York Rangers in exchange for C Carey Terrance and a 2025 third-round pick.
_____