Thursday's Transactions

Posted Thursday, June 12, 2025 5:00 pm

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with LHP Michael Manjarres to a minor league contract.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with LHP Andy Peralta on a minor league contract.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Activated LHP Joey Wentz.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned LHP Brent Headrick to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Released LHP Brandon Leibrandt.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Agreed to terms with RHP Daniel Castro to a minor league contract.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent RF Stuart Fairchild and SS Nach Alvarez Jr. to Gwinnett (IL) on a rehab assignment.

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with RHP Anderson Rivera on a minor league contract. Agreed to terms with RHP Yusef Hanania on a minor league contract.

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned LP Joe La Sorsa to Louisville (IL). Agreed to terms with RHP Deivi Garcia on a minor league contract.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled RHP Anthony Molina from Albuquerque (PCL). Optioned LHP Carson Palmquist to Albuquerque. Agreed to terms with RHP Netali Pinales on a minor league contract.

MIAMI MARLINS — Agreed to terms with SS David Shirley on a minor league contract.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed RHP Brandon Woodruff on the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Easton McGee to Nashville (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Jacob Misiorowski from Nashville.

NEW YORK METS — Reinstated C Francisco Alvarez from the paternity list. Optioned C Hayden Senger to Syracuse (IL). Agreed to terms with RHP Julio Gonzalez on a minor league contract.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Designated RF Ryan Vilade for assignment. Sent RF Jordan Walker to Memphis (IL) on a rehab assignment. Selected the contract of RHP Andre Granillo from Memphis. Recalled CF Michael Siani from Memphis. Optioned RHP Chris Roycroft to Memphis.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Acquired LW Chris Kreider and a 2025 fourth-round pick from the New York Rangers in exchange for C Carey Terrance and a 2025 third-round pick.

