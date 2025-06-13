Tourism Panel: Lincoln Street Stays Open

Posted Friday, June 13, 2025 7:46 pm

The Tourism Commission voted unanimously Thursday to keep Lincoln Street open until the end of the tourist season, and to recommend that the City start exploring options to change its current cruise limit agreement with the Sitka Sound Cruise Terminal from a memorandum of understanding (MOU) into a memorandum of agreement (MOA).

Commission members also discussed ways to continue visitor services for the city after the Visit Sitka contract ends on June 30. The out-of-town company that expressed interest in a new contract has withdrawn its offer, which was the only one the City received.

A presentation advocating for public art was heard.

Lincoln Street Closures

Planning and Community Development Director Amy Ainslie announced that two "pedestrian safety attendants" have been hired to stop jaywalking on Harbor Drive.

Also, the commission heard a resident's complaint about the nuisance of having a major downtown street blocked from vehicle traffic during the time the temporary restrooms are installed on Maksoutoff Street.

Ainslie responded that more permanent bathroom solutions would be conceptualized with other Lincoln Street improvements this year.

Commission members agreed with the feasibility of keeping Lincoln Street open to vehicles, even on heavy cruise ship days, now that crossing guards have been hired. The vote was unanimous to keep the street open on all days during this year's tourism season, and to consider later whether to make this a policy for the future.

MOU to MOA Recommendation

The City currently has an MOU, a memorandum of understanding — described as "a non-binding document of shared intent and expectations" — with the Sitka Sound Cruise Terminal, which Commission member Jeremy Plank proposed to be changed to an MOA, a memorandum of agreement, a more specific and potentially legally binding document.

Plank said the need for clearer expectations with Sitka’s cruise ship industry became apparent after the recent election on cruise tourism limits sparked debates.

Commission member Devon Calvin said he doesn’t feel comfortable approving something without discussing specific details of the change and “cementing something that doesn’t have broad community support,” but Plank clarified that this vote is only initiating a possibility.

Ainslie changed the wording of the motion to reflect Calvin’s concerns, writing that this recommendation will lead to a “public process led by the Tourism Commission for input and consideration of any new agreement if pursued.” The commission approved the amended motion by unanimous vote.

Visit Sitka Contracts

Ainslie began by suggesting the possibility of dividing the work of Visit Sitka into separate parts that would be manageable for smaller companies. Though the City is still open to having one organization manage Visit Sitka, they may attract more bids if the contract can be split.

Ainslie said the City is actively looking for a tourism manager who can serve as a liaison between different organizations should the contract be divided. She clarified that this is a separate process and should not influence the Visit Sitka contract.

The Commission was in favor of subdividing the contract because it would encourage more participation from local companies. Members also suggested asking for requests for information (RFIs) — documents for preliminary research about contractors’ capabilities — rather than RFPs, requests for proposals, which are more detailed proposals for a specific service.

“This needs to be a competitive process,” Commission member Carol Bryant-Martin said. She added that she hopes RFIs will avoid only having a single interested company respond.

Public comments from hospitality industry experts also supported the switch from RFIs to RFPs.

Element Agency Project Manager Shelby Ellingsen testified that her company didn’t apply for the contract because the scope was too broad. She said an RFI would have helped her determine how Element Agency could fulfill parts of the Visit Sitka services.

Shee Atika Inc. Tourism Director Tonia Puletau-Lang said she was surprised there was a company that had the capacity to take on the whole contract at all, “from ground zero.”

She cautioned the Commission about difficulties in communication and consistent messaging should the Visit Sitka services be split.

“It’s vital there is one person who is deeply involved in both sides,” she said.

Public Art in Sitka

Sitka resident Lisa Busch gave a presentation calling for more public art in Sitka, saying that it was her “New Year's resolution” to make this a reality.

“These are polarized times, but I’ve always felt Sitka is different,” Busch said. “Public art is one of those ways to bring people together.”

She suggested starting with small things like fire hydrants, crosswalks, trash cans and jersey barriers, before moving on to larger beautifying projects for public murals and the roundabout.

Busch has already talked with Parks and Recreation Commission members, who told her to find locations and a list of interested artists before bringing that back to Parks and Rec.

This presentation to the Tourism Commission was part of Busch's information-gathering process.