Tuesday's Transactions

Posted Tuesday, June 10, 2025 3:00 pm

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with LHP Jack Mahoney on a minor league contract.

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Reinstated 3B Jordan Westburg from the 10-day IL. Reinstated CF Cedric Mullins from the 10-day IL. Designated 3B Emmanuel Rivera for assignment. Optioned LF Heston Kjerstad to Norfolk (IL). Sent CF Jordyn Adams outright to Norfolk.

BOSTON RED SOX — Sent LHP to Worcester (IL) on a rehab assignment.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Selected the contract of RHP Grant Taylor Birmingham (IL). Designated RHP Bryse Wilson for assignment.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned RHP Travis Adams to St. Paul (IL). Recalled RHP Simeon Woods Richardson from St. Paul.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Placed RHP Bryce Miller on the 15-day IL, retroactive to June 7. Recalled RHP Logan Evans from Tacoma (PCL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent LF Richie Palacios to FCL Rays on a rehab assignment.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Placed LHP Brent Suter on the bereavement list. Recalled LHP Joe La Sorsa from Louisville (IL).

NEW YORK METS — Placed C Francisco Alvarez on the paternity list. Agreed to terms with RF Travis Jankowski on a minor league contract. Recalled C Hayden Senger from Syracuse (IL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed INF Matt Chapman on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 9. Recalled INF Christian Koss from Sacramento (PCL).

WASHNGTON NATIONALS — Recalled 1B Andrés Chaparro from Rochester (IL). Optioned SS Nasim Nuñez to Rochester.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed DL Walter Nolen III to a rookie contract.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed LB Shaq Thompson to a one-year contract.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Released LB Germaine Pratt.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed TE Giovanni Ricci to a contract. Released OLB Matt Harmon. Signed TE Josh Oliver to a three-year contract extension.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed P Michael Dickson to a four-year contract extension.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW — Signed MF Tristan Brown as a homegrown player through the 2028 season with club options for 2029 and 2030.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Announced the departure of assistant coach Vedad Ibisevic. Promoted Ibrahim Sekagya to full-time first team assistant coach.

