Turkey to export 48 of its nationally produced fighter jets to Indonesia

Posted Thursday, June 12, 2025 1:47 am

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey will export 48 of its nationally produced KAAN fighter jets to Indonesia, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced Wednesday, marking the first export deal for the advanced aircraft that is still in the development stage.

The 48 KAAN fighter jets would be manufactured in Turkey and exported to Indonesia, Erdogan said in an X post, adding that Indonesia’s “local capabilities” would be integrated into the production process.

The Turkish leader did not elaborate or disclose the agreement's financial details.

The deal came on the sidelines of the defense industry exposition, Indo Defence 2025, in Jakarta, Turkey’s Sabah newspaper reported.

“This agreement showcases the progress and achievements of our domestic and national defense industry,” Erdogan said. He also praised Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto for his role in securing the agreement.

Subianto on Wednesday also witnessed Indonesia’s Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin and Turkish Defense Industry Secretary Haluk Gorgun sign the KAAN purchase plan agreement, the State Secretariat Ministry said.

Analysts consider Indonesia’s defense a priority for Subianto. He wants to expand the military by buying submarines, frigates and fighter jets and initiate more defense cooperation with various countries.

“No sane nation wants war,” Subianto said in his opening speech at the four-day arms exhibition. “But history has taught us that a nation that does not want to invest in its defense (system) will lose its independence and become a slave nation,” he said.

Request for comments and financial details about Erdogan’s announcement has yet to receive a response from the Defense Ministry. However, local media reports said the agreement is worth $10 billion.

Indonesia has embarked on a drive to upgrade and modernize its arsenal and strengthen the domestic defense industry.

Subianto has crisscrossed the globe since he was appointed defense minister in 2019, traveling to China, France, Russia, Turkey and the U.S. in a bid to acquire new military weapon systems and surveillance and territorial defense capabilities.

The Indonesian Air Force operates a mix of fighter jets made in different countries, including the U.S., Russia and Britain. Some of the aircraft have reached or are approaching the phase when they will need to be replaced or upgraded.

Turkey’s first indigenous fifth-generation fighter jet, the KAAN successfully completed its maiden flight in 2024. Its first units are expected to be delivered in 2028.

The deal came amid growing economic and defense ties between Turkey and Indonesia. Earlier this year, the countries agreed on the joint development of a Baykar combat-drone factory in Indonesia.

Pakistan and Azerbaijan, which also have strong defense ties with Turkey, are reported to be interested in purchasing KAAN fighters.