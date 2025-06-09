Tyler Adams to miss US-Switzerland friendly because of foot injury

Posted Monday, June 9, 2025 3:10 pm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — U.S. midfielder Tyler Adams will miss Tuesday night's friendly against Switzerland because of a foot injury.

“I hope it's not a big issue,” coach Mauricio Pochettino said Monday. “I think we can manage in a good way and rest him a few days and then see if he can be ready for the Gold Cup.”

Adams played the second half of Saturday’s 2-1 loss to Turkey.

The Americans open the CONCACAF Gold Cup against Trinidad and Tobago on Sunday. They already are missing are Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Tim Weah, Antonee Robinson, Sergiño Dest, Yunus Musah, Folarin Balogun and Gio Reyna. Some are hurt, some want time off and some will be at the Club World Cup.

The U.S. will be trying to avoid its first four-game losing streak since dropping five straight in 2007.

Pochettino praised goalkeeper Matt Freese, who made his debut against Turkey in place of Matt Turner, the U.S. starter since 2022. Turner did not play for Crystal Palace after March 1.

“He was very, very good,” Pochettino said. “Things that he needs to prove? Of course. But he needs to play and needs games with the national team. ... He has amazing potential. Yes, it's a good competition for us, now to discover than he can cope with the pressure to play in front of the national team.”

