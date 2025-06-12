Updating Scores

Welcome to our new website!
Harry Greene, left, and Edwin Dumag, right, of the Sitka Public Work Department, guide a scoreboard as it's lowered onto the bed of a truck by Marble Construction's Makai Saline Tuesday at Moller Field. A new $30,000 scoreboard donated by Holland America Line was installed Tuesday. Marble Construction and Sitka Electric donated their services to replace the old scoreboard in the project coordinated by the City and Borough.