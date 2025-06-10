US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Posted Tuesday, June 10, 2025 11:40 am

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List)

1. The First Gentleman by Bill Clinton & James Patterson (Little, Brown and Company)

2. Stuart Woods’ Finders Keepers by Brett Battles (Penguin Publishing Group)

3. Badlands by Douglas Preston & Lincoln Child (Grand Central Publishing)

4. Hidden Nature by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

5. Atmosphere: A GMA Book Club Pick by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Random House Publishing Group)

6. Nightshade by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown and Company)

7. DOLORES: My Journey Home (Finding Myself Beyond The ACE Family)--PART ONE by CATHERINE PAIZ & Riley J. Ford (Riley Ford LLC)

8. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Random House Publishing Group)

9. Problematic Summer Romance by Ali Hazelwood (Penguin Publishing Group)

10. The Wedding People by Alison Espach (Henry Holt and Co.)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List)

1. The Let Them Theory: A Life-Changing Tool That Millions of People Can’t Stop Talking About (Unabridged) by Mel Robbins (Audible)

2. Listen for the Lie by Amy Tintera (Macmillan Publishing Group, LLC )

3. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Random House, LLC)

4. Original Sin: President Biden’s Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again (Unabridged) by Alex Thompson & Jake Tapper (Penguin Random House, LLC)

5. The First Gentleman by Bill Clinton & James Patterson (Hachette Audio )

6. Atmosphere: A GMA Book Club Pick: A Love Story (Unabridged) by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Penguin Random House, LLC)

7. The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho (HarperCollins Publishers )

8. Great Big Beautiful Life: Reese’s Book Club (Unabridged) by Emily Henry (Penguin Random House, LLC)

9. Sunrise on the Reaping (A Hunger Games Novel) by Suzanne Collins (Findaway World, LLC)

10. Lights Out by Navessa Allen (Dreamscape Media)