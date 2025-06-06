US Open '25: A trivia quiz covering more than a century of golf

OAKMONT, Pa. (AP) — How well do you know the U.S. Open? Try this trivia quiz (answers below):
___
a.) Oakmont
b.) Philadelphia Cricket Club
c.) Merion
a.) Arnold Palmer
b.) Doug Sanders
c.) Gary Player
a.) Tiger Woods
b.) Gary Player
c.) Jack Nicklaus
a.) Winged Foot
b.) Baltusrol
c.) Oakmont
a.) Phil Mickelson
b.) Greg Norman
c.) Arnold Palmer
a.) Brooks Koepka
b.) Johnny Miller
c.) Jack Nicklaus
a.) Lucas Glover
b.) Graeme McDowell
c.) Gary Woodland
a.) Greg Norman
b.) Mike Brady
c.) Dustin Johnson
a.) Phil Mickelson
b.) Harry Vardon
c.) Sam Snead
a.) John Daly on No. 18 at Pebble Beach.
b.) John Daly on No. 8 at Pinehurst No. 2.
c.) Ray Ainsley on No. 16 at Cherry Hills.
a.) Geoff Ogilvy
b.) Orville Moody
c.) Corey Pavin
a) Brooks Koepka
b.) Rory McIlroy
c.) Martin Kaymer
a.) Colin Montgomerie
b.) Tom Lehman
c.) Loren Roberts
a.) Brooks Koepka
b.) John Mahaffey
c.) Curtis Strange
a.) Sam Snead
b.) Greg Norman
c.) Phil Mickelson
a.) Tommy Armour at Oakmont
b.) Bobby Jones at Winged Foot
c.) Francis Ouimet at The Country Club
a.) Raymond Floyd
b.) Jack Fleck
c.) Hale Irwin
a.) Curtis Strange
b.) Ben Hogan
c.) Xander Schauffele
1. b
2. a
3. b
4. c
5. c
6. b
7. a
8. b
9. c
10. c
11. a
12. b
13. c
14. a
15. c
16. a
17. c
18. a
___
AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf