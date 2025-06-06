US Open '25: A trivia quiz covering more than a century of golf

Posted Friday, June 6, 2025 12:23 pm

OAKMONT, Pa. (AP) — How well do you know the U.S. Open? Try this trivia quiz (answers below):

1. Where was the first U.S. Open in Pennsylvania?

a.) Oakmont

b.) Philadelphia Cricket Club

c.) Merion

2. Jack Nicklaus won his first U.S. Open at Oakmont. Who did he beat in the playoff?

a.) Arnold Palmer

b.) Doug Sanders

c.) Gary Player

3. Who is the only player to complete the career Grand Slam at the U.S. Open?

a.) Tiger Woods

b.) Gary Player

c.) Jack Nicklaus

4. Which golf course has hosted the U.S. Open the most times?

a.) Winged Foot

b.) Baltusrol

c.) Oakmont

5. Name the only player to lose three U.S. Opens in a playoff?

a.) Phil Mickelson

b.) Greg Norman

c.) Arnold Palmer

6. Who is the only player to shoot 63 in the final round to win the U.S. Open?

a.) Brooks Koepka

b.) Johnny Miller

c.) Jack Nicklaus

7. Who is the last U.S. Open champion who had to go through 36-hole qualifying?

a.) Lucas Glover

b.) Graeme McDowell

c.) Gary Woodland

8. This player holds the record for losing the largest 54-hole lead in U.S. Open. Who is he?

a.) Greg Norman

b.) Mike Brady

c.) Dustin Johnson

9. Who has the most majors without ever having won the U.S. Open?

a.) Phil Mickelson

b.) Harry Vardon

c.) Sam Snead

10. Who recorded the highest score on a single hole in the U.S. Open

a.) John Daly on No. 18 at Pebble Beach.

b.) John Daly on No. 8 at Pinehurst No. 2.

c.) Ray Ainsley on No. 16 at Cherry Hills.

11. Who was the last U.S. Open champion to never break par in any of the four rounds?

a.) Geoff Ogilvy

b.) Orville Moody

c.) Corey Pavin

12. Who has the lowest 72-hole score in the U.S. Open?

a) Brooks Koepka

b.) Rory McIlroy

c.) Martin Kaymer

13. Who did Ernie Els beat on the 20th hole of a playoff to win his first U.S. Open at Oakmont?

a.) Colin Montgomerie

b.) Tom Lehman

c.) Loren Roberts

14. Name the only player to break 70 all four rounds in a U.S. Open without winning.

a.) Brooks Koepka

b.) John Mahaffey

c.) Curtis Strange

15. Who holds the U.S. Open record for most runner-up finishes?

a.) Sam Snead

b.) Greg Norman

c.) Phil Mickelson

16. Name the last player to win a U.S. Open with a 72-hole score over 300?

a.) Tommy Armour at Oakmont

b.) Bobby Jones at Winged Foot

c.) Francis Ouimet at The Country Club

17. Who is the oldest U.S. Open champion

a.) Raymond Floyd

b.) Jack Fleck

c.) Hale Irwin

18. Who was the only player under par after 72 holes in three straight U.S. Opens?

a.) Curtis Strange

b.) Ben Hogan

c.) Xander Schauffele

ANSWERS

1. b

2. a

3. b

4. c

5. c

6. b

7. a

8. b

9. c

10. c

11. a

12. b

13. c

14. a

15. c

16. a

17. c

18. a

