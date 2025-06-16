Attention subsribers
Utility Payments, Library Systems Down for Upgrades
Posted 6/16/25
The City and Borough of Sitka will be testing new credit card terminals at the utility counter and Sitka Public Library 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, June 23, and won’t be able to process utility or library payments.