Vikings agree to 3-year contract with TE Josh Oliver, ease LT Christian Darrisaw back into practice

Posted Tuesday, June 10, 2025 6:25 pm

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings agreed to terms with tight end Josh Oliver on a three-year contract extension worth more than $23 million on Tuesday, enhancing their commitment to a key part of their running game.

Oliver's deal, which was done right before the team took the field for the beginning of the three-day mandatory minicamp, has a maximum value of $27.5 million that includes $19.9 million in guaranteed money. Oliver had career highs last season with 258 receiving yards and three touchdowns while expanding his involvement in the passing attack along with his primary role as a run blocker.

With fellow tight end T.J. Hockenson a significant down-field complement to wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, Oliver has benefited by frequently finding himself open on the limited occasions he's running a route.

“We've got weapons everywhere,” Oliver said after practice.

Pro Football Focus analysts gave Oliver the best run-blocking grade among all NFL tight ends who played at least half of the blocking snaps in 2024. He also got the ninth-highest overall grade in the league at his position, after he was ranked fourth by PFF in 2023.

With tackles Brian O'Neill and Christian Darrisaw bookending the line, Oliver has plenty of help when he's in to block. Darrisaw, whose 2024 season ended when he suffered a torn ACL and MCL in his left knee during a game on Oct. 25, returned to individual practice drills on the field with the team on Tuesday in a significant milestone along the way of his recovery. Darrisaw's readiness for the season opener on Sept. 8 remains in question, but he's trending toward resuming his familiar place on the left side of the line early this fall.

The 28-year-old Oliver has begun his third season with Minnesota after signing as a free agent in 2023 on a three-year, $21 million contract after two seasons with Baltimore. The 6-foot-5, 259-pound Oliver, who was a third-round draft pick by Jacksonville in 2019 out of San Jose State, was targeted by coach Kevin O’Connell and general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah to help aid a running game that has lagged behind their passing attack since their arrival in 2022. The Vikings ranked tied for 19th in the league in 2024 in rushing yards per game, up from 29th in 2023.

“The culture KO and Kwesi have built here, the players in the locker room, man, you love coming to work every day,” Oliver said. “It’s a top-class organization, and I’m just super happy about it.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL